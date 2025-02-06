Crime, isolation & mental struggles: What’s driving Guwahati’s youth to edge?

Guwahati, Feb 5: Of late, Guwahati has been reeling under a wave of youth deaths, sparking widespread concern among residents. In the last month and a half alone, six such cases have surfaced many involving young individuals. The circumstances surrounding these incidents remain murky, with speculation ranging from foul play to accidental deaths and suicides.

The most recent case occurred on January 9, when a 25-year-old woman from Tinsukia was found dead under mysterious circumstances in her rented accommodation. While suspicions point toward murder, the exact cause remains under investigation.

Another shocking incident took place on December 26, 2024, when Mousumi Gogoi, also 25, was brutally stabbed to death outside her home. Her attacker, Bhupen Das from Nalbari district, attempted to end his own life but was rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). Reports suggest Das had persistently pursued a relationship with Gogoi despite her repeated rejections, leading to the horrific attack.

These incidents have ignited discussions on the state of Guwahati’s youth, with many questioning the social and psychological pressures that drive such tragedies.

The complex web of urban pressures

“There are several reasons behind such incidents. With increasing globalisation, people from remote areas migrate to the city in search of a better life, often viewing urban existence through rose-tinted glasses,” said Dibakar Goswami, a resident of Zoo Road.

Goswami elaborated that financial struggles, particularly among students and low-income workers, sometimes push individuals toward questionable activities. “Once they tread that path, they make enemies, and things spiral out of control,” he added.

With crime rates rising, the spotlight is also on law enforcement. While authorities acknowledge the issue, some argue that these are largely societal problems.

“All these cases fall under social issues,” stated a senior police officer, requesting anonymity. “If someone is in a live-in relationship, having an extramarital affair, or involved in personal disputes, these are beyond police intervention, apart from any legal aspects involved,” he added.













A generation at risk

Guwahati, a hub for students and job seekers, attracts thousands in search of opportunities. Many young men and women live away from their families, striving to carve out an independent life. However, the lack of strong social connections often makes them vulnerable to destructive influences.

“The current situation is alarming. We have seen many young people take the wrong path, landing themselves in dangerous situations,” noted Madhu S Deka, a student at B Barooah College.

Deka believes that the structure of urban life plays a role. “In rural areas, people have evening gatherings where they share their problems, which help maintain mental well-being. In cities, such social bonds are rare, making it easier for people to fall into emotional distress.”









The mental health factor

Experts assert that deeper psychological factors are at play. “Fifty percent of mental health issues begin by the age of 15, and 75% of mental disorders manifest before 26,” said Dr. Jayanta Das, a psychiatrist from Psychiatric Clinic, Uzan Bazar.

Das warns that mental health disorders are set to become a major crisis by 2030, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO). “We need to prioritise youth mental well-being. Parents and teachers play a crucial role in fostering healthy emotional growth,” he added.

He further highlighted that mental health awareness should begin even before birth. “Parents must prepare themselves to provide a nurturing environment that supports their child’s emotional stability from the earliest stages,” he opined.

Dr. Das also highlighted the dangers of social media, warning of its impact on young minds. “Educating youth on the risks of cyber-bullying, addiction, and misinformation is essential. Only through awareness can we guide them toward responsible usage,” he said.

As Guwahati grapples with these unsettling developments, one thing is clear—addressing the crisis requires a multi-pronged approach.

Strengthening community bonds, enhancing mental health awareness, and implementing effective crime prevention measures will be crucial in steering the city’s youth toward a safer, healthier future.













