Crater-filled NH-15 puts commuters at risk, residents demand urgent repairs

Jamugurihat, Nov 30: The means of connectivity, be the roads, aviation, railways, or waterways, are being updated with modern technology and are being expanded to the remotest parts of the country. However, till date some National Highways have been neglected and these need major repairs.

The Balipara-Jamugurihat portion of the NH-15 is one among the neglected roads and this stretch urgently needs major repairs. The road is embroidered with potholes and commuters travelling through this route have to take considerable risks while driving their vehicles.

It becomes more troublesome during rainy days when the road appears smooth to the drivers after getting filled with rainwater. On several occasions, vehicles driven by drivers unfamiliar with the road got stuck inside pond-like craters on the road’s surface.

The areas that come under this stretch of the road are Jamugurihat, Madhab, Katharbaru, Soibari, Dhalaibil, Tupiya, Khanamukh and Balipara. Cases of road accidents are on the rise in these particular areas.

It is pertinent to mention that the first bridge over the river Jia Bharali was constructed in 1962 during the India-China conflict and it is one of the important river bridges from the security perspective.

The bridge is about a kilometre long and the concrete bridge has developed cracks in the middle. The commuters feel that there is considerable risk to their lives due to the deplorable condition of the concrete bridge.

The bridge has been in a dilapidated condition for many years and the local residents and conscious people of the area, along with the representatives of various organisations, have urged upon the government and the higher authorities of the NHAI to repair the bridge as soon as possible.

The Balipara-Jamugurihat portion of the NH-15 is one of the important and significant roads leading to the international border areas. Vehicles from Arunachal Pradesh plying through this road face trouble as the drivers as well as the passengers are not familiar with pond-like craters that have appeared in the middle of the NH-15.

This particular road is very significant and useful for commuters from the neighbouring state of Arunachal Pradesh. Entry and exit points to Arunachal Pradesh are located at Bhalukpong via Balipara, Seijusa via Itakhola, and Nagsankar.