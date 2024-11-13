Crackdown on ULFA-I intensifies in Upper Assam: Two more cadres held

Doomdooma, Nov 13: During the month of October, multiple extortion demands were made in the Phillobari-Doomdooma area in the name of the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I). Based on a follow-up action by the police, Army, and MI unit under the supervision of the Additional SP (HQs), Tinsukia Mrinmoy Das, two youths were arrested on Tuesday.

They have been identified as Apurba Moran alias Midu Asom (30) and Abhijit Moran (33) and they have reportedly confessed to demanding money from businessmen and Hindi-speaking people in the name of ULFA-I. Both the youth belong to No. 1 Pithaguti Gaon under Phillobari PS, while Apurba Moran is a surrendered ULFA cadre.

Meanwhile, between October 26 and 30, in a series of coordinated operations, Assam Police, Military Intelligence, and security forces nabbed seven ULFA-I overground workers (OGWs) and linkmen across various districts in Upper Assam.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Sonu Sonar from Jagun, Babul Dehungia from Tinsukia, Ashok Ali from Sibsagar, Tonglong Konyak from Mon District in Nagaland, Ajit Changmai from Sibsagar, Boiln Burah from Sibsagar, and Kiran Sharma from Jagun, Tinsukia.

Aimed at dismantling the proscribed outfit’s network, the operations were carried out across the districts of Charaideo, Sibsagar, Dibrugarh, and Tinsukia.

ULFA-I, which claimed responsibility for planting bombs at over 20 locations across Assam on Independence Day, posed a significant security threat that prompted these extensive counter-insurgency operations.

