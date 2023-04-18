Crackdown on buffalo smuggling: Assam police foils several attempts

Guwahati, April 18: Attempting crackdown on buffalo smuggling in the state, Assam police has successfully foiled several bids in the recent days.

Police seized two buffalos along with pickup vehicles in a recent raid conducted by Sapkata police in Gossaigaon area.

Reportedly, the police received a secret tip-off regarding buffaloes being transported on pickup vehicles in No. 2 Palashguri village.

Upon seeing the police the driver of the vehicle managed to flee leaving behind the two buffaloes along with the vehicle.

The police suspect that the buffalos were being smuggled from West Bengal to be supplied elsewhere.

Earlier on Monday, Assam police foiled a buffalo smuggling bid at Raha under Nagaon district and arrested one person in connection to it.

As many as 14 buffalos were seized from a truck that was intercepted by police based on suspicion near Jongal Balahu Garh statue located near highway.

It is learned that the truck was en route Sonapur on the outskirts of Guwahati from Kampur in Nagaon district.

Meanwhile, a case under relevant sections was registered against the driver of the truck.

Recently, a total of nine cattle smugglers were detained in an operation carried out by the police in Assam’s Dhemaji.

The operation was carried out against cattle trafficking in the region when nine smugglers were detained by officials at Sissiborgaon area of the district.

Officials also seized Rs 27 lakh 50 thousand from the cattle smugglers.

Buffalo smuggling has been a persistent issue in the region, and the Assam Police has been actively working to combat this illegal trade.