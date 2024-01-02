Crackdown on APSC cash-for-job scam raises concerns amid slow progress

Guwahati, Jan 2: In a bid to root out corruption in the Assam Civil Service Examination, the crackdown on the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) cash-for-job scam has garnered both praise and scepticism. The recent development reveals a measured approach with only six arrests from the 2013 scam, despite evidence of wrongdoing against multiple individuals.

Following the Biplab Sharma Commission reports 34 officers from the 2013-14 batch face departmental proceedings, with 21 suspended for manipulating marks during the selection process. Yet, only six arrests have been made, leaving others under scrutiny.

Two gazetted officers were supposed to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Tuesday, raising the count to 24. Despite allegations supported by the Biplab Sharma report, arrests are limited, triggering concerns about the efficacy of the ongoing investigation.

The APSC's 2013 and 2014 batch appointments have long been marred by controversies, notably involving the then-chairperson Rakesh Paul, who was arrested in 2016 and subsequently released on bail after six years in jail.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's directive to act on the Justice BK Sarma Committee's report raised expectations. Meanwhile, the public waits to see if the officers implicated in the report will face legal consequences, given the concern that many powerful people will also be exposed.

With the SIT summoning a total of 34 officers so far, upcoming dates for interrogations include January 5 for APS Analjyoti Das and ACS Dhruvjyoti Hatibaruah, January 8 for APS Kulpradip Bhattacharya and Assistant Recruitment Officer Vichitra Gopal Nath, and January 11 for ACS Vikramaditya Bora and ACS Nandita Hazarika.

Meanwhile, the investigation's trajectory raises questions about its effectiveness and whether it will unveil the full extent of the alleged corruption.