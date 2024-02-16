Crackdown in Darrang: 14 Illegal money lenders apprehended, Rs 8.70 lakhs seized

Darrang, Feb 16: In a significant operation targeting illegal money lenders, the Darrang Police executed a successful crackdown, resulting in the arrest of 14 individuals involved in the exploitative practice of illegal money lending. The arrests were made across five different police stations within the Darrang district.

The accused money lenders allegedly took advantage of the public by imposing exorbitant interest rates, causing financial distress to the borrowers. The coordinated effort led to the arrest of these individuals, and a substantial sum of cash amounting to Rs 8.70 lakh was seized from their possession.

The operation, spearheaded by the Darrang Police, unfolded in various locations under Dalgaon and Kharupetia police stations during the night of Thursday. The confiscated items include cash, along with numerous incriminating documents such as ATM cards, bank passbooks, stamp papers, and other materials linked to their illicit practices.

Speaking to the media, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Dalgaon police station, Rajiv Baruah, revealed that the victims, often from vulnerable economic backgrounds, lamented about the exploitation they faced from these interest seekers. "The seized documents, including ATM cards, bank passbooks, legal papers with signatures, and blank cheques, serve as evidence of the illicit operations conducted by the apprehended money lenders," Baruah added.