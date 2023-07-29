Crackdown against child marriage to intensify from September: Assam CM

Guwahati, Jul 29: Months after the first crackdown against child marriage across the state, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday announced that another operation to eliminate child marriages will begin in September this year.

CM Sarma stated that, “whenever a child marriage case comes to our attention, we will prosecute the accused under POCSO."

It may be mentioned that Assam CM, first began its crackdown against child marriage on January 23 under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006 (PCMA) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

“This coming month of September, we will identify people marrying minor girl child and an operation will be conducted to arrest them. We will discuss with SP s regarding this matter that if anyone has married a minor girl even after last year’s arrest. If they did so, arrest will be made in the month of September,” CM Sarma said.