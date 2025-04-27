CPI(M) warns of voter secrecy breach in Panchayat polls, flags polling directive

Guwahati, Apr 27: The State committee of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Saturday submitted a memorandum to the Assam State Election Commission expressing serious concern over a directive that, they allege, threatens the secrecy of voters in the upcoming Panchayat elections.

The CPI(M) stated that they were alarmed by the 10th point in the ‘Presiding Officer’s handbook’, which requires voters to either sign or provide a thumb impression on the counterfoil of the ballot paper. Furthermore, polling officials are instructed to record the voter’s serial number from the electoral roll alongside it. According to the party, this procedure compromises the principle of a secret ballot, as it would make it possible to trace a vote back to an individual voter.

“The serial number of the counterfoil and the ballot paper would be the same. Hence, it will be easy to identify whom a voter has voted for, thus breaching the confidentiality of the electoral process,” the memorandum signed by CPI(M) Assam State Committee secretary Suprakash Talukdar stated.

The party demanded immediate withdrawal of the directive, arguing that such procedures are unprecedented and would completely undermine voters’ right to privacy. CPI(M) also alleged that the ruling party could misuse administrative mechanisms and such electoral directives to influence voters.

“In the past, voters were only required to sign the counterfoil without mentioning their serial number from the electoral roll. The addition of the serial number is a dangerous precedent,” the memorandum pointed out.

CPI(M) has urged the State Election Commission to amend the directive at the earliest to ensure free, fair, and confidential elections. They warned that failure to rectify the guideline could erode public confidence in the electoral process.

The party has called upon all democratic forces and the public to remain vigilant and demand protection of the fundamental right to vote in secrecy.





By

Staff Reporter