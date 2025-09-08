CPI(M) General Secy to visit Guwahati for Yechury’s death anniversary on Sept 9

Guwahati, Sept 8: CPI(M) General Secretary MA Baby is set to visit Guwahati on Tuesday to address a programme marking the first death anniversary of the party’s former senior leader Sitaram Yechury.

During his visit, the Rajya Sabha MP and former Kerala minister will also participate in a series of party meetings, CPI(M) state unit leader Suprakash Talukdar said on Monday.

This will be Baby’s first visit to Assam since taking charge as the party’s general secretary in April.

"Baby will be arriving in Guwahati on Monday, and he will be received at the airport by our senior leaders," said Talukdar, the CPI(M) state secretary.

He will pay floral tribute at the statue of musical maestro Bhupen Hazarika, whose birth centenary celebrations have commenced, in Dighalipukhuri area of the city on Tuesday morning.

"He will then address a meeting at the District Library Auditorium here on the first death anniversary of our former general secretary Sitaram Yechury and will speak on the theme 'Current Situation and the Role of the Left'," Talukdar said.

Baby is also scheduled to attend meetings of the CPI(M) state secretariat and state committee during the visit.

"Before his departure on Wednesday, he will address a press conference," Talukdar said, adding that this will be Baby's first visit to the state since assuming office.









PTI