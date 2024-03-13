CPI(M) announces Manoranjan Talukdar as candidate for LS Polls from Barpeta

Guwahati, March 13: In a move to secure victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has announced its decision to contest Manoranjan Talukdar from the Barpeta Lok Sabha seat.

The party believes that Talukdar, with his experience and dedication, will be a formidable contender in the upcoming election.

In a press conference, the party outlined its commitment to defeat the ruling alliance in the Lok Sabha polls.












