CPI-ML’s Bibek Das withdraws candidacy amidst Oppn's Behali stalemate

Biswanath, Oct 23: At a time when the Asom Sonmilito Morcha is engaged in rigorous discussions regarding the Behali assembly constituency by-elections, Communist Party of India Marxist-Leninist (CPI-ML) probable candidate Bibek Das, the state secretary, has withdrawn from the race to contest the by-polls.

Speaking to reporters, Das stated, “I have sacrificed my candidacy for the sake of the people and the party. The Congress and Raijor Dal of the Asom Sonmilito Morcha decided that the Behali seat should be given to the CPI-ML. However, later they opposed my candidacy, questioning why a candidate who has faced defeat should be given the ticket,” Das told the press, referring to his previous stings with Assembly elections, where he has had a history of defeats.

“I didn’t want the CPI-ML to break away from the alliance solely for my candidacy, so I have decided to sacrifice myself for the party,” he added.

Addressing speculations that he is unwilling to let anyone else have the Behali seat ticket, the senior leader brushed off all “rumours” as baseless.

Meanwhile, following Das's withdrawal from the race, the CPI-ML has proposed the names of Lakhi Kurmi, Prashanta Gogoi, and Parimal Garh for the forthcoming by-elections.

Earlier on Monday, Das had hit out at BJP turncoat Jayanta Bora, who was in talks to secure a Congress ticket for the seat.

Das had accused Bora of having ulterior motives for quitting the BJP ahead of the by-polls, suggesting that if Bora receives a ticket from Congress, he would likely return to the BJP after the elections.

“There is a strong possibility of Jayanta Bora joining the BJP after contesting the elections on a Congress party ticket,” Das said, highlighting the ongoing criminal case against Bora as a red flag.

However, the alliance has yet to make an official announcement regarding the Behali seat, which is expected at any time.