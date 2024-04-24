Barpeta: CPI (M) demands action against BJP for election code violation

Barpeta, April 24: In a recent press conference held at the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI (M)] district office in Barpeta, the CPI (M) has demanded that the Election Commission take action against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for alleged violations of election guidelines.

The CPI (M) accused the BJP of distributing forms to beneficiaries, including Orunodoi, under the guise of a socio-economic survey ahead of the elections. According to CPI (M), this distribution violated the directives issued by the Election Commission, which prohibit such activities after the issuance of the election notification.

Suprakash Talukdar, a leader of the CPI (M), stated that the party had already submitted a written complaint to the Election Commission regarding the BJP's actions. He further commented that the BJP's distribution of forms in the name of socio-economic surveys during elections reflects the party's desperation.

Talukdar also predicted significant defeats for the BJP in various constituencies, including Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, Nagaon, Kaziranga, and Karimganj.

Additionally, Talukdar addressed the issue of the establishment of Chakma Hajong refugees from Arunachal Pradesh in Assam through the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). He criticised the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), stating that it failed to protect the constituency of its founding president, Prafulla Kumar Mahanta, from the BJP.

Meanwhile, campaigning has intensified in Barpeta in support of CPI (M) candidate Manoranjan Talukdar. In the second phase, party workers are conducting door-to-door campaigns, aiming to reach 1 lakh families after meeting specific groups of people in the first phase. The CPI (M) has also begun organising public meetings and roadshows in the third phase.

Leaders such as Hannan Ali, Sitaram Yechury, and Manik Sarkar from Delhi's farmers' union will join the campaign in Barpeta for Manoranjan Talukdar's election, announced CPI (M) leader Suprakash Talukdar at the press conference.