CPI Assam demands flood & erosion be declared national problem at state conference

Jorhat, Sept 11: The State unit of the Communist Party of India (CPI) has demanded that the flood and erosion problem of the State be declared as a national problem in order to undertake more comprehensive and coordinated measures to mitigate the menace.

The said demand is one of the 20 resolutions adopted at the three-day 25th Assam State Conference of CPI held at Titabar Co-district of Jorhat district from September 6 to 8.

Kanak Gogoi, Secretary Assam State Council, CPI, informed this newspaper that the party sought the State's perennial problem of flood and large-scale erosion, that annually displaces large number of people disrupting their livelihood, should be declared as a national problem.

He said that if the floods and erosion was accorded as a national problem then measures on a much wider scale could be taken with more funding to tackle the peril, which also significantly impacts the State's over-all socio-economic development.

Declaring the State as a special category State on the basis of Article 371A of the Constitution, resolving the decades-old borders disputes of Assam with neighbouring States, repeal of the C (A) A, 2019, opposing handing over land to corporates, opposing privatisation of ONGC and OIL and other public sector units, were amongst the other resolutions taken at the conference.

Alloting land to the landless, granting 33 per cent reservation for woman, free education from KG to PG level and free medical facilities to all, were also the demands the party included in the resolutions.

On the inaugural day of the conference a cultural procession, which was flagged off by Comrade Haren Bora, was taken out across Titabar town.

A public meeting organised thereafter at 'Comrade Giridhar Thengal Samanay Khetra', which was presided over by a senior party leader Khagen Phukan, was addressed by Central Secretaries Amarjit Kaur, Dr BK Kango along with central executive member Munin Mahanta. A souvenir titled 'Sangram' was released on the occasion.

The conference elected the State Council, State executives, and the State Control Commission comprising 39, 13 and three members respectively. The conference also reelected Kanak Gogoi as the State Secretary of CPI, Assam State Council