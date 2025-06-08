Cow head found at Dhubri temple triggers protests, police launch probe

Dhubri, June 8: Dhubri town witnessed a surge of unrest on Sunday following the alleged discovery of banned meat—including a severed cow’s head—within the premises of the Bajrangbali (Hanuman) temple in Ward No. 3.

The incident triggered widespread outrage among members of the local Hindu community, who staged protests demanding swift action against those responsible.

A large number of agitated residents blocked the main road adjacent to the temple, shouting slogans and burning tyres as part of their demonstration.

Protesters also resisted police attempts to remove the remains from the site. “We will not allow the cow’s head to be taken away until those responsible are identified and arrested,” said one protester.

A significant police presence was already in place, and officers attempted to pacify the crowd and maintain order.

Senior officials, including the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police of Dhubri, rushed to the site to oversee the situation and reassure the public of a thorough and impartial investigation.

However, they reportedly faced resistance while trying to secure the area and retrieve the recovered material. The situation remained tense throughout the day.

Police confirmed that forensic testing will be conducted to determine the nature of the substance, and assured that strict legal action would follow against anyone attempting to incite communal unrest.

According to initial reports, the act appears to have been a deliberate attempt by miscreants to disturb communal harmony.

Notably, this marks the third such incident at the same temple—further fuelling anger and concern among locals.

As of the time of filing this report, no arrests had been made. Investigations are ongoing.