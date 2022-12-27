Covid threat: Cachar admin undertakes preparatory steps

Silchar, Dec 27: At a time when Covid-19 pandemic is posing fresh threats across different parts of the world including some locations in India, the Cachar district administration, following the norms issued by the State Government, is taking preparatory steps to check on the resources at disposal to combat the plausible situations should there be any in the coming days.

Dr Ashutosh Barman, Joint Director of Health Services, Cachar, while talking to The Assam Tribune on Tuesday informed that following the directions received from the State Government, a preparatory mock drill is being conducted across all the health establishments including Silchar Medical College and Hospital,(SMCH), SM Dev Civil Hospital, the Primary Health Centres, BPHCs and even at least 10 private hospitals to have an estimate of the resources, condition of the equipment, take stock of medicines etc.

He added to inform that in the day long drill, Cachar DC Rohan Kumar Jha along with other officials and Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta will visit the SMCH and other health institutions to take stock of the resources.