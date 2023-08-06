Cousin sisters found hanging from tree in Assam

Guwahati, August 6: In a heat-wrenching incident, two girls were allegedly found hanging from a tree in Tulsibari area in Rangia town of Assam on Saturday.

Reportedly, the one of the deceased has been identified as Mamta Begum who was 19 years old and the other was 17 years old. It is also known that both the girls were cousins.

The incident left the community in a shocking state. People also suspected that both the girl died by the same rope.

Meanwhile, police and magistrate reached the site and initiated an investigation with an scheduled autopsy to uncover the truth behind the incident.