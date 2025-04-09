Court relocation row: HC reserves verdict on contempt petitions against senior lawyers

Guwahati, Apr 9: A division bench of Gauhati High Court on Tuesday reserved its ruling on two criminal contempt petitions filed by Advocate General Devajit Saikia against senior lawyers of the high court.

The advocate general filed the contempt petitions under Section 15 of the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971, alleging that the respondent lawyers made derogatory and defamatory remarks against a judge, the high court and registry while protesting the proposed shifting of the high court to North Guwahati.

The bench of Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi and Justice N Unni Krishnan Nair heard both sides on Tuesday.

The advocate general also produced video clippings and transcripts in which, he said, the respondents said that the shifting of the high court was based on vested interests. The respondents also criticised a judge, court proceedings and the functioning of the registry, he alleged.

The president of the bar association, KN Choudhury, who was also made a respondent, argued that the petition was based on "personal animosity" and the court should not entertain it.

He also argued that the advocate general had no scope to argue in such cases, and he should have simply put in a petition, after which the registry and court can take cognisance if it had merit.

The court reserved its ruling on Tuesday.





By

Staff Reporter