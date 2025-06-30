Court-mandated eviction clears 82 bighas of grazing reserve land in Nalbari

Nalbari, June 30: The Assam government launched an eviction drive on Monday morning to clear encroachments from 82 bighas of village grazing reserve (VGR) land in Nalbari district.

The eviction drive began at Bakrikuchi village under Borkhetry revenue circle early in the morning amid tight security.

No untoward incidents have been reported so far, District Commissioner Nibedan Das Patowary told the press.

"The people residing on the encroached land cooperated with the district administration and over 70% of them had moved out with their belongings," Patowary said.

Around 300 families had settled on the VGR and they are cooperating with the administration, he said.

Around 500 security personnel have been deployed in the area and more have been kept on standby to prevent any untoward incidents, IGP (Law and Order) Akhilesh Kumar Singh, who is also camping at the site, said.





Earlier, through a notice, the circle office on June 3 asked the encroachers at VGR to clear the land but the residents approached the Gauhati High Court which ruled that all VGR lands across the state must be cleared.

VGR land is designated for the specific purpose of cattle grazing in villages.

According to reports, a total of 452 bighas have been encroached. But people have built houses only on 82 bighas, officials said.

“They use the remaining area for fisheries and agriculture. A report is being prepared and action will be taken accordingly,” a circle official said.

There are also schools, mosques and Anganwadi centres in the village. Altogether 12 bulldozers have been pressed into service to demolish the unauthorised structures.

Many of the encroachers were seen camping with their belongings on the main road leading to the village and they demanded that they should be adequately rehabilitated.

This is the second eviction drive in June. The earlier drive was carried out on June 15 and 16, when 667 families in Hasila Beel village in Goalpara district were evicted.

PTI