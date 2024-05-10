Couple found dead under mysterious circumstances in Nagaon

Raha, May 10:A couple was found dead under mysterious circumstances at Baghjaan locality, Jakhalabandha, in Nagaon on Friday afternoon.

According to the information from the police, the couple were identified as Balaram Chettri (65) and Pavitra Devi (43) originally hailing from Dimapur. A bottle containing poison was also found near the bodies, police said.



Locals of the area spotted the bodies in the morning and the police were informed accordingly. Initial investigation reveals that the couple came from Dimapur to meet their relatives living in the locality.



After receiving information, a police team from Jakhalabandha police station visited the site and sent the body for a post-mortem.

Furthermore, the police launched an investigation into the incident, and a crime investigation team was also sent to examine the site.



The reason behind the deaths of the couple is yet to be ascertained. The investigation is underway, and further details are awaited.

