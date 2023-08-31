Couple abandons new born baby with stranger in Assam

Guwahati, Aug 31: A young couple allegedly abandoned their newborn baby with a stranger in Jorhat district of Assam.

The incident occurred in the Lichubari area where the couple handed their baby to a teenager and fled the scene.

The 17-year-old then rushed home with the baby and informed his mother that the couple stranded the baby with him and left hastily ignoring his calls.

Later, they took the baby to a nearby hospital for check up.

Meanwhile, police has been informed regarding the incident.