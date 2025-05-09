'Country comes first': CRPF jawan from Biswanath rushes for duty amid war alert

Biswanath, May 9: As the echoes of war reverberate across the nation following Pakistan’s attempted offensive and India’s decisive counter-strike, stories of sacrifice and duty emerge from every corner of the country. One such is of Biplab Chettri, a CRPF jawan from Golia village in Biswanath district, Assam, who has been urgently summoned to Jammu & Kashmir just days after returning home on leave.

Biplab, who joined the Central Reserve Police Force in 2017, had been posted in Manipur and was visiting his family after a prolonged gap. He arrived home on May 5, hoping to spend time with his elderly parents and his wife. However, with the Indian Army and paramilitary forces cancelling leaves across the board in response to escalating hostilities, his homecoming was cut short.

On May 8, Biplab received official orders to report immediately. He is scheduled to travel to Jammu & Kashmir via a special military train arranged from Guwahati Railway Station.

“I had come home on a month-long leave, but duty calls,” Biplab said, ready to depart. “I received a call from my unit last evening. Due to the current national situation, all personnel have been recalled. I don’t know exactly where I’ll be deployed, but I am ready. I joined the force to serve the country, and now is the time. For me, the nation comes first — always.”

His father, Gopal Chettri, stood beside him with a firm expression of pride.

“This is what he was trained for. We didn’t send him to the CRPF to stay back when the nation is in danger,” he said. “The country is under attack, and it is our sons who must defend her. Of course, as parents we are worried — but more than anything, we are proud. We believe in him and in our forces.”

His mother, Meera Chettri, silently handed him a small packet of homemade food for the journey.

“He came home after such a long time, but now he must go. I only pray for his safety and for the safety of all soldiers standing guard for us.”

Biplab’s wife added her voice to the strength and support for her husband.

“He had just arrived, and we were making plans to visit relatives. But everything changed overnight. I am worried, yes, but I am also proud. He is doing what he was born to do. I pray for him, for all our jawans, and for India’s victory.”

In the midst of the present volatile situation and tensions between India and Pakistan, it is jawans like Biplab represent not just the strength of the armed forces, but also the strength of every Indian family that sacrifices in silence.