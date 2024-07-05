Country boat ferries patient to hospital in flood-hit Goalpara

Goalpara, Jul 5: Amidst the grim flood situation across Assam, a tragic incident has come to light where a sick person was taken to the hospital in a country boat in Goalpara district.

The incident occurred in the Matia Revenue Circle area.



The person has been identified as Surya Choudhury.



Notably, the water level in Goalpara is rising, and around 192 villages under three revenue circles in the district are currently reeling under flood water.



Meanwhile, the locals of the area have alleged that the district administration has not visited the flood-hit area and that they have not received any flood relief aid.

