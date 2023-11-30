Cough syrup bottles worth over Rs 2 Cr seized in Karimganj, 2 held

Guwahati, Nov 30: In a major breakthrough, the Assam Police confiscated 40,000 bottles of cough syrup valued at Rs 2.18 crore near the Assam-Tripura border in Karimganj district on Wednesday.

Furthermore, two individuals have also been arrested in connection with the incident.

Based on specific inputs, a police team intercepted a truck at the Churaibari police watch post, following which 240 cartons containing 40,000 bottles of Phensedyl were intercepted.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the efforts of the Assam Police via the micro-blogging site ‘X’.





