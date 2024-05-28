Cotton University postpones Undergraduate Exam amid adverse weather conditions

Guwahati, May 28: Cotton University has announced the cancellation of undergraduate exams scheduled for today, citing the prevailing adverse weather conditions. The university authorities have rescheduled today's Sixth Semester exams to June 5, 2024, prioritising the safety and security of students.

“The UG Semester VI examination 2024 scheduled to held on 28 may 2024, has been postponed to 5th of June 2024 in the interest of students due to prevailing weather conditions,” read a notification issued by the University.





In a related development, authorities in Golaghat district have declared all government, provincialized, and private schools closed to ensure the safety of students amidst the severe weather.



Similarly, in Karimganj district, all government and private schools are closed on May 28 and 29, 2024. However, the scheduled and compartmental exams will proceed as planned despite the school closures. This measure is also aligned with the Disaster Management Act of 2005, which grants powers to take necessary actions during natural calamities.