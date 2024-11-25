Cotton PhD researchers oppose draft college hiring rules, claim it contradicts NEP 2020

Guwahati, Nov 25: The Cotton University PhD Researchers Association (CURSA) has strongly opposed the draft Assam College Employees Regulations, 2024, which seeks to amend the 2005 rules governing the recruitment of teachers and staff in provincialised colleges.

CURSA President (ad-hoc) Jintu Thakuria, on Monday, criticised the proposed regulations for replacing academic qualifications such as PhD, MPhil, research experience, and teaching credentials with a civil service-style examination conducted by the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC).

“We don’t want this draft implemented. It disregards the research efforts and academic contributions of candidates, undermining the recruitment process for college teachers,” said Thakuria, during a press meet in Guwahati.

The draft, prepared on January 6, 2024, was introduced during a meeting between Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, the Assam College Teachers Association, and the Assam College Principals Council. It has since raised widespread concerns about its potential impact on the higher education system in Assam.

The association added that the proposed regulations contradict the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which emphasises research, innovation, and academic excellence.

“By sidelining qualifications like PhDs, MPhils, and research contributions, the draft undermines academic rigor and prioritises a general civil service-style exam over subject expertise,” read the association’s statement.

The association argued that the new examination framework, which emphasises general knowledge over specialised academic skills, is unsuitable for hiring educators and researchers in niche fields. It also devalues the efforts of candidates who qualify through rigorous processes like NET/SLET.

The CURSA urged the government to engage with stakeholders, including academic and research communities, to create a balanced recruitment policy aligned with NEP 2020’s goals.

The association appealed to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Education Minister Ranoj Pegu to address these concerns and safeguard the interests of Assam’s academic community. This growing opposition adds to the debate on balancing bureaucratic efficiency with academic excellence in the state's education sector.









CURSA President (ad-hoc) Jintu Thakuria.































