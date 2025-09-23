Cost of Durga idols in Gauripur rises to Rs 25,000–36,000 this year, artisans at work

Gauripur, Sept 23: As the great autumn festival of Durga Puja looms near, the idol-making artisans of the Gauripur area are busy almost round the clock to give finishing touches to the idols of Devi Durga and Her children.

Noted artisan like Babul Paul, Karen Malakar (a State awardee), Haradhan Malakar, Rajesh Paul, Binoy Paul, and Parikshit Paul are engaged with full zeal to deliver the idols to the respective puja committees on time.

It is important to mention that the artisans make various idols of gods and goddesses during the year, but this year they have been facing a lot of problems due to the soaring prices of raw materials like straw, bamboo, thread, wood, etc. They also have to collect clay, various types of colours, clothes, ornaments, fake weapons, etc. These materials are not locally available and as such the artisans have to purchase these materials from Kolkata at high prices. This year, the prices of these materials have reportedly risen by up to 50 per cent. For example, the artisans have had to purchase high-quality colour like mukta at Rs 3,500 per kg, red colour at Rs 1,200 per kg, and yellow colour at Rs 750 per kg.

The total cost of a fully decorated Durga idol is approximately Rs 18,000 to Rs 30,000 and the artisans have to sell the idol for at least Rs 25,000 to Rs 36,000 to make a reasonable profit. However, the artisans seldom get the amount at one go. Many puja committees make their respective payments in instalments and this causes problems for the artisans.

Artisan Babul Paul told this correspondent that he cannot earn his livelihood only by making idols of Devi Durga and so he makes idols of various gods and goddesses over the year and sells them during local festivals.

Interestingly, State awardee Karen Malakar makes idols from the sola plant.

Due to the steep increase in the prices of raw materials every year, along with the non-availability of many items locally, the scions of these artisans do not seem to be interested in this profession. Instead, they are more interested in other forms of employment.

Conscious residents of the locality feel that the State government should come forward to help these artisans so that they can continue their traditional profession. Otherwise, the locals feel, immigrants will surely come forward to capture the profession in the near future.

