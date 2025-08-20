Corruption cloud over Darrang panchayat: Rs 1.21 Cr funds missing

Mangaldai, Aug 20: At the very beginning of the functioning of the newly elected panchayat bodies in Darrang district, a major and organised case of corruption has allegedly been unearthed at the Silbori Gaon Panchayat (GP) under the Dalgaon-Sialmari development block of the district.

According to charges levelled by Mohsina Khanam, president of the GP, its vice president Sahidul Islam, and all its elected members, the case involves an amount of nearly Rs 1.21 crore.

Talking to this correspondent, the president, vice president and elected members claimed that as per the official cash book records, as shown by the in-charge secretary of the GP, Asaduz Zaman Asad, there has been a deposit of Rs 1,21,73, 967 against the 15th Finance Commission fund in the mother account of the GP at the Kharupetia branch of the Axis Bank.

Moreover, as per the cash book shared with the new GP office-bearers, an amount of not less than Rs 55 lakh should have been left as balance. However, upon the updated bank statement being checked, the balance amount was revealed as only Rs 14,558.

The GP office-bearers alleged that it was observed that the entire amount was illegally siphoned off by in-charge secretary Asaduz Zaman Asad and GP tax collector Furkan Ali between May 2023 and August 2024 with the blessings of a section of corrupt officials of the block development office.

The GP office-bearers alleged that nearly Rs 70 lakh was withdrawn by Asaduz Zaman Asad through his personal bank account by means of cheques, while another amount of around Rs 30 lakh was transferred to the personal account of Furkan Ali.

Moreover, the elected members alleged that when they verified the progress of the schemes undertaken from the approved plans of the 15th Finance Commission in the financial years 2022-23 and 2023-24, it came to light that not a single scheme of 2023-24 was completed, whereas only a single scheme of 2022-23 was completed.

In this connection, the elected GP body on August 6 last moved the Darrang district commissioner and the chief executive officer of the Darrang Zila Parishad and submitted separate petitions, demanding an early inquiry and steps for the recovery of the embezzled public money.

A public meeting held on Saturday wherein several people demanded legal action against the erring P&RD staff and also voiced doubts about the role of the BDO of the Dalgaon-Sialmari development block, which is the overall monitoring and supervisory authority.

When contacted, BDO Rupamoni Borah said that she was totally ignorant about the alleged corrupt practices of her subordinate staff.