Corrupt people are with BPF Chief Hagrama Mohilary: Ranjeet Kumar Dass

Bajali, Mar 29: Assam's cabinet minister, Ranjeet Kumar Dass, launched a scathing attack on BPF Chief Hagrama Mohilary on Friday.

In a public gathering at Baksa, Dass made strong statements, accusing Mohilary of harbouring individuals within the BPF who seek to engage in corruption and unethical practices within their alliance.

Dass expressed confidence in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, predicting victory for the alliance candidate in Kokrajhar by a substantial margin of 3 lakh votes.



Additionally, he assured that the alliance candidate, Jayanta Basumatary, would face no significant challenge in the election.



Highlighting the government's stance against corruption, Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass disclosed that individuals involved in corrupt practices related to the construction of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) houses have been promptly arrested and sent to jail. He called upon those seeking public funds for house construction to provide the necessary documentation and file FIRs accordingly.



The remarks made by Minister Dass underscored the intensifying political tensions in the region, particularly between the ruling alliance and the BPF. His allegations of corruption and unethical conduct within the BPF serve to further fuel the ongoing political discourse.



The strong assertions by Minister Dass not only reflect the escalating political rhetoric but also signal the high stakes involved in the electoral battleground of Kokrajhar.





