Cops seize marijuana in Assam, two held

Guwahati, Nov 22: In continuation of Assam Police's effort towards war against drug, yet in another shocking incident four quintals of marijuana was seized from Karbi Anglong by the police.

As per reports, two persons were arrested on Sunday after four quintal of marijuana was recovered from their possession.

The operation was led jointly by the Karbi Anglong police and the Central Reserve Police Force.

The huge amount of illegal drugs were nabbed after they intercepted a truck and recovered the contraband from a hidden chamber of the vehicle.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the act, taking to his Twitter and said, " Early in the morning today, the Karbi Anglong police along wirth CRPF India's C 20 BN staff intercepted and seized 4 quintal ganja hidden in a modified secret chamber. Two accused apprehended."

He has even appreciated the Assam Police and DGP Assam Police for their relentless effort towards making Assam a drug free state.





