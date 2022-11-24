Cops seize heroin worth Rs 40 lakh, two smugglers arrested in Silchar

Silchar, Nov 24: The Silchar police has seized heroin worth Rs 40 lakh and arrested two traffickers in connection on Tuesday.

A team of Cachar district led by Additional Superintendent of Police Crime Branch Kalyan Kumar Das conducted a raid on Silchar Trunk Road on Tuesday evening and managed to seize a huge quantity of heroin.

Acting on a tip-off, Additional Superintendent of Police of the crime branch, Kalyan Kumar Das, and a few police personnel conducted a search of the Swift Dzire car and recovered the heroin from 30 soap boxes, Superintendent of Police Nomal Mahato said at a press conference in Silchar on Wednesday.



The SP has further informed that the police has already conducted an investigation regarding the matter.

