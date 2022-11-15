Cops seize drugs worth Rs 10 crore in Cachar, two nabbed

Silcharl, Nov 15: In continuation of the war against drugs in the state, yet in another incident drugs worth Rs 10 crores were nabbed in Cachar district on Tuesday.

As per reports, Dinesh Kumar IPS, SDPO Lakhipur subdivision of Cachar district launched special operation at Chandrapur area of Lakhipur constituency and nabbed two persons with over 54,000 YABA tablets.

Cachar SP Numal Mahatta informed the media on Monday that the market value seized suspected narcotic drug would be over Rs 10 crore.

It is reported that, Dinesh Kumar SDPO Lakhipur nabbed a person aged 38 years coming from Manipur's Thoibal district with the drugs consignment to be delivered to the other arrested person aged 40 years , a resident of Chandrapur in Lakhipur constituency of Cachar district.

Cachar SP Numal Mahatta said, "We are keeping close vigil to put an end to the movement of drugs as envisioned by honourable Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma."

"We are also investigating the case for tracing the backward and forward linkages in this case," the SP also said.