Cops detain Bangaldeshi national illegally residing in Barpeta

Barpeta, Dec 1: A Bangladeshi national was detained by the Barpeta Police, after he was found illegally residing in the guise of a quack doctor in Sarukshetri area of Barpeta.

The Bangladeshi resident was arrested when the locals caught hold of the illegal migrant and handed him over to the police on Thursday.



The accused has been identified as Mokles Ali Khalifa of Tangail district in Bangladesh.



As per sources, Mokles Ali had entered India on a visa through the Chengrabari border to visit the Raas Festival in West Bengal's Coochbehar after which the person settled down at a village named Debradi in Barpeta.



The person was provided shelter by a local named Bisa Miya where he was practising as a quack doctor fraudulently and continued duping the locals until the time he was caught red-handed.

