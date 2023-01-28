Cops bust gang of ATM robbers in Bajali, 7 arrested

Bajali, Jan 28: In a major crackdown, Bajali police on Friday night apprehended a gang of thieves who were involved in ATM robberies in various parts of Northeast.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Sahar Ali of Dulopothar, Babul Khan, Jakir Ali, Manuwar Hussain of Ghograpar, and Sukur Ali, Juhas Ali Faizul Haque of Tamulpur.

As per sources, the gang was involved in robbing lakhs of rupees from several ATMs located across the state.

Earlier, Sahar Ali with a gang looted 45 lakhs from a bank in Arunachal Pradesh.

Notably, many cases have been registered against the arrested thieves in various police stations.

According to Anup Joyti Patiri official-in-charge of Patacharkuchi police station, the arrested thieves were involved in several robbery incident in Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh.

"So far, we have arrested seven persons from Pathsala NH-31. The search operation is underway to nab the others in the gang as well", official incharge

Meanwhile, Police have seized Mobile phones and a Bolero car bearing registration number AS 01FH 3767 in Patacharkuchi Police station.