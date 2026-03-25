Cop injured by service weapon inside Baksa jail, probe on

Guwahati, March 25: A police personnel posted at the Baksa district jail sustained a critical gunshot injury inside the prison premises late Tuesday night, triggering concern and prompting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The injured personnel has been identified as Gunojit Baishya, a resident of Baghmara in Bajali district. He is currently undergoing advanced medical treatment at AIIMS Guwahati in Changsari after being referred from a local hospital due to the severity of his injuries.

According to initial information, the incident occurred inside the jail compound where Baishya was on duty.

While early accounts suggest a possible suicide attempt using his service weapon, authorities have not ruled out other possibilities, including an accidental discharge.

A medical practitioner at Dr. Ravi Boro Civil Hospital in Mushalpur, where Baishya was first taken, said the patient was brought in around 9:55 PM with a gunshot injury.

“Upon examination, we found a bullet injury with an entry wound and an exit mark at the back, indicating the bullet had passed through the body. His condition was critical. Due to the lack of advanced ICU facilities, he was referred to a higher medical centre in Nalbari or Guwahati,” the doctor stated.

The doctor further added that an accompanying individual informed hospital staff that the personnel had allegedly attempted to take his own life using his service firearm.

Family members, however, have expressed shock and denied any knowledge of personal distress or conflict that could have led to such an incident.

His brother said, “There was no dispute or tension at home. He had gone to duty as usual yesterday. I came to know about the incident from villagers later. He joined service in 2022 and has now been taken to AIIMS Guwahati for better treatment.”

Echoing similar sentiments, his sister said she had spoken to him just a day before the incident and noticed nothing unusual.

“I spoke to him the day before yesterday, and everything seemed normal. He even spoke to our mother around 9:30 PM last night. We were informed about the incident only around 10:30 PM. We are not aware of what exactly happened inside,” she said.

Residents of Baishya’s village also expressed disbelief, describing him as a calm and well-behaved individual.

“We were shocked to hear that Gunojit had allegedly attempted suicide. He has been a quiet and composed person since childhood. He never had any known disputes or issues with anyone. We were not aware of any stress he might have been facing,” a villager said, adding that the possibility of an accidental firing cannot be ruled out.

Baishya, who was recruited in 2022, is the son of a farmer and is survived by his mother, two brothers, and two sisters.

In a poignant detail, sources said that before losing consciousness, the personnel reportedly uttered the words “Joi Zubeen,” though the context of the statement remains unclear.

Authorities are yet to issue an official statement, and further investigation is underway to determine whether the incident was a case of attempted suicide, accidental firing, or involved other factors.