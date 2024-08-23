Cop held for alleged involvement in scam in Dhubri

Dhubri, Aug 23: A Dhubri police official was held for allegedly being involved in the supply of fake police reports, raising questions about internal corruption.

Lance Nayak Akbar Ali and a local DTP shop owner were arrested on Thursday night for their involvement in making fake police reports used in the process of obtaining driving licenses.



According to sources, Ali, who worked in the Dhubri District Superintendent of Police’s office, had been involved in generating counterfeit police reports for an extended period.



It is alleged that with the help of a local DTP expert, Royal Ali, they were producing fake police verification documents at a computer shop located near the District Transport Office (DTO).



Based on a tip-off, the Dhubri police conducted a raid at the shop and apprehended both Akbar Ali and Royal Ali. The arrests have sent shockwaves through the community, as law enforcement officers themselves are now implicated in the very crimes they are meant to prevent.



The accused are currently being interrogated by the authorities. However, as of now, the Dhubri police have not officially commented on the incident or revealed further details about the ongoing investigation.



Earlier, in the month of July, a police officer from the Assam Battalion, posted at Golakganj Police Station station, was detained for forgery and illegal money collection under the pretence of enrolling beneficiaries in the Arunodoi scheme.



Ahmed fraudulently collected Rs 1,000 from numerous women in the Jhagrarpar area of Dhubri. He falsely claimed to be a close friend of BJP leaders and threatened the victims with harassment by BJP activists if they did not comply.

