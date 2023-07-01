Cop found hanging at Assam’s Morigaon district

Guwahati, July 1: In Morigaon district of Assam, a police constable was found hanging from the ceiling of his official quarters.

As per reports, the deceased identified as Sony Nath, aged 22 was posted at Nellie police station.

When Nath failed to show up for work in the morning, a house guard from the same police station went seeking for him and discovered the body hanging on the verandah of the quarters, according to an official.

Nath, who hails from Hailakandi district of Assam, has been in the service for three months. It has been suspected that he died by suicide. The officer further informed that investigation is being conducted and that the cause of the suspected suicide is still being determined.