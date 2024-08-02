Cop detained for embezzlement of government funds in Dhubri

Dhubri, Jul 2: In a shocking incident that has sparked outrage in the community, a police officer from the Assam Battalion, posted at Gloakganj Police Station station, has been detained for forgery and illegal money collection under the pretence of enrolling beneficiaries in the Arunodoi scheme.

The accused, identified as Rakibul Islam Ahmed, was taken into custody by the Dhubri Sadar police station following a protest at the Golakganj police station.



As per sources, Ahmed fraudulently collected Rs 1,000 from numerous women in the Jhagrarpar area of Dhubri. He falsely claimed to be a close friend of BJP leaders and threatened the victims with harassment by BJP activists if they did not comply.



Ahmed's deceitful activities came to light when his first wife, under pressure from the victimised women demanding their money back, exposed his whereabouts and fraudulent behaviour. The victims, led by an active worker from the All India Democratic Women's Association, approached the Golakganj police station on Wednesday to demand reimbursement of the money Ahmed had collected.



During the confrontation at the police station, Ahmed allegedly mistreated and assaulted the women. Frustrated by the lack of resolution and unable to recover their hard-earned money, the defrauded women threatened legal action and sought intervention from the district superintendent of police in Dhubri.



Following these events, the Golakganj police took Ahmed into custody and on Thursday night, officials confirmed that he was transferred to the Dhubri Sadar Police Station for further investigation into the allegations.