Cop accused in APSC cash-for-job scam appointed as NIA ASP

Guwahati, Aug 21: The appointment of Assam Police Service (APS) officer Rumir Timungpi as National Investigation Agency (NIA’s) Additional Superintendent of Police has raised eyebrows as the controversial cop came to limelight after her name cropped up in the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) cash-for-job scam.

In a notification issued on August 11, the Timungpi has been assigned the position of Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of NIA on deputation basis for a period of three years.

Allegations have been raised against the decision of the State Home Department as the cop was accused of using unfair means during the APSC scam.

Following the judicial commission headed by retired judge Biplab Sarma, 21 Assam Civil Services and Assam Police Services officers who were in service were accused for their alleged involvement in the cash-for-job scam of 2013. Amongst others Timungpi was also one of the tainted officers.

Several allegations were levelled against Timungpi during the APSC scam.

Meanwhile, questions are being raised on how a controversial cop has been assigned an important position in a central agency like NIA.











