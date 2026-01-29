Controversy erupts over special revision of electoral rolls in Goalpara

Goalpara, Jan 29: Special Revision (SR) of electoral rolls has become a topic of controversy in Goalpara district, with sections of voters – particularly from the vulnerable communities – expressing fear and anxiety over alleged arbitrary deletions.

Opposition parties and civil society groups have warned that a large number of legitimate voters may be wrongly excluded due to reported “anomalies, discrepancies, and interference,” turning the exercise into a political flashpoint ahead of the elections.

Allegations included the filing of mass and fabricated objections against genuine electors, false claims of death or migration, misuse of personal details to submit objections without consent, and pressure on booth-level officers to approve deletions.

Complaints have also been raised that voters displaced by evictions were prevented from updating their addresses, and that political functionaries of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party were allegedly present at the election offices and influenced the issuance of bulk objection notices.

It was further alleged that affected voters were given inadequate notice and insufficient reasons for objections, in violation of the prescribed procedures.

Amid the allegations, senior officials of the district administration have clarified that the Special Revision of Electoral Rolls in Goalpara has been conducted strictly within the constitutional and legal framework under the supervision of the Election Commission of India, and that no arbitrary deletion, mass removal, or unlawful activity would be permitted.

Official sources stated that the exercise is governed by Section 21 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, read with Rule 25 of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, and is being carried out strictly in accordance with Election Commission guidelines.

The officials stressed that the objectives of the exercise are limited to inclusion of eligible voters, correction of errors, removal of duplicate or clearly ineligible entries, and improvement of roll accuracy.

They categorically stated that the process is not linked in any manner to the NRC, Foreigners Tribunals, or any form of citizenship determination.

Sources have also informed that the District Election Officer (DEO) recently addressed relevant issues in a meeting attended by recognised political parties, civil society representatives, and concerned citizens.

They acknowledged the apprehensions and reiterated that no arbitrary or mass deletion of voters would be allowed under the Special Revision.

The DEO clarified that temporary absence from residence, seasonal migration, eviction-related displacement, or non-availability during door-to-door verification cannot be treated as valid grounds for deletion.

Uniform procedures, the DEO said, apply across all areas, including minority-dominated, char, flood-prone, and tea-garden regions, with additional facilitative measures undertaken only to ensure inclusion.

Every deletion or marking of a voter as doubtful must be supported by recorded reasons, issuance of notice, and an opportunity of hearing.

Sources further added that responding to allegations of political interference and fabricated objections, the DEO assured political parties that all complaints regarding misuse of identities, coercion of field officials, or violation of Election Commission instructions would be examined seriously, and that any official found to have acted in a biased, unlawful, or partisan manner would face disciplinary action.

Officials also urged citizens not to panic, verify their names in the draft electoral rolls, and avail the claims and objections process within the prescribed timelines.