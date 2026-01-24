Controversy erupts over proposed Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee statue site in Hailakandi

Hailakandi, Jan 24: A controversy has erupted in Hailakandi over the move to instal a statue of Bharat Kesari Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on the middle of the Old Hospital Road.

The local people recently submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma through the district commissioner of Hailakandi, demanding a change in the site for installation of the statue.

It is pertinent to mention that the president of the Hailakandi district committee of the BJP, Kalyan Goswami, has taken a personal initiative to install the statue of Dr Mookerjee on the Old Hospital Road of Hailakandi town.

The foundation stone of the statue was laid by the Chief Minister in the first week of December last year. The proposed statue is being constructed in front of a public toilet and also in the middle of the busy public road.

The local people have started criticising the move in various social media platforms.

The memorandum, signed by 36 leading citizens of Hailakandi town, expressed concern over the site selection and alleged that installation of the statue in the middle of the road will create unwanted traffic congestion in the area. The area has many offices and other buildings, including the under-construction BJP office.

Further, there is a big transformer of the APDCL adjacent to the site of the statue, the memorandum added. It said that if the statue is installed then the local people will face extreme difficulties during any festival, especially Durga Puja.

The memorandum suggested various other places of the town for installation of the statue of Dr Mookerjee.