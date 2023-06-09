Construction works in Guwahati puts commuters at risk: AAP leader

Guwahati, June 9: Following the death of a young girl from Litter Flower School on Thursday, people have raised concern over the safety protocol during the construction works in the entire city. People are blaming the PWD contractors and district authorities for their unprofessional methods and lack of security measures for the commuters.

Meanwhile, Rajesh Sharma, Incharge of Aam Aadmi Party, Northeastern states, has shared a video showing the carelessness of the construction workers on a flyover as they continue their welding activities with sparks falling down on vehicles below.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Sharma wrote, “Dear @himantabiswa @theashoksinghal Do people’s live have no value? Today one girl died due to negligence of your department. In whole Guwahati such construction activities are running without maintaining any safety protocol. What stops you taking action contractors? Commissions?”





Dear @himantabiswa @TheAshokSinghal



Do people's lives have no value? Today one girl died due to negligence of your department. In whole Guwahati such construction activities are running without maintaining any safety protocol. What stops you taking actions against contractors?… pic.twitter.com/EWZiGOwbxb — Rajesh Sharma ।ৰাজেশ শৰ্মা ।રાજેશ શર્મા 🇮🇳 (@beingAAPian) June 8, 2023





The construction work has been going on for sometime in the city. But the chaotic visage of the road after the work has been completed is a clear indication of the total lackadaisical attitude of the PWD contractors which has left the citizens in woe and worry.

In many places in the city, it is seen that even after completion of the construction of the footpaths, contractors don’t bother to remove the construction materials which remains dumped on the roadside.

The dumped construction materials on the road are making it difficult for people to drive their vehicles and also create a nuisance for the peddlers.

Earlier on Thursday, a class 11 girl student was allegedly killed in a tragic road accident. Following the incident, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that there were two aspects in the case, the two-wheeler was attempting to overtake the school bus from the wrong side and secondly there was an open pit on the roadside.

The minister has directed the Deputy Commissioner of the Kamrup Metro District Administration to look into the issue and find out the reason behind keeping the dug-up pit open on the roadside.