Construction site workers molests young woman in Guwahati

Guwahati, Nov 1: In a horrific incident of molestation, a group of men, working at the construction site of an apartment, tried to allegedly molest a young woman in the middle of the road in Ghoramara area on Tuesday evening.

As per reports, the victim was going for shopping with her brother in the neighbouring area when the miscreants passed obscene comments on her while working at the construction site.

The victim's brother told, “We were going to a shop to buy a few things when a man passed indecent comments on my sister. When I revolted, he threatened to kill me. Following this, I called my parents to inform them about the matter. As the moments passed, the man continued to pass comments and his fellow workers also joined him.”

“Unable to tolerate, I told them that my family is arriving shortly and then we shall have a talk. In retaliation, they tried to pelt stones on me and so I ran towards my home to save myself, but my sister was left behind. Taking advantage of it, at least 12 men came out of the construction site and tried to drag my sister. We were fortunately enough that my family reached on time and informed the police about the matter following which my sister was rescued from the clutches of the miscreants,” he added.

Following the incident, the victim lodged an FIR at the nearest Police Station and the police have arrested one accused in connection with the matter.