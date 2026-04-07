Constituency scan: Defections, new voters recast Katigorah battle in Barak Valley

Silchar, April 7: Katigorah constituency in Cachar district has emerged as one of the most politically significant and closely watched battlegrounds in Barak Valley, shaped by shifting allegiances, demographic changes and high-profile defections ahead of the Assembly elections.

With the largest voter base in the district exceeding 2.13 lakh, including over 6,200 first-time voters, Katigorah stands out not only for its size but also for its evolving electoral dynamics.

The constituency has increasingly displayed a pattern of fluctuating political preferences, cementing its reputation as a swing seat.

The electoral contest this time is distinctly multi-cornered, involving the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC).

Over the past decade, Katigorah has witnessed alternating mandates, reflecting an electorate willing to shift allegiance.

The turning point came in 2016 when BJP’s Amar Chand Jain secured a breakthrough victory. However, the Congress reclaimed the seat in 2021 with Khalil Uddin Mazumder, underlining the constituency’s unpredictability.

The political landscape has further evolved following delimitation, which added nearly 40,000 voters, significantly altering the electoral arithmetic.

The inclusion of industrial areas such as Panchgram has introduced new socio-economic dimensions, prompting parties to recalibrate their strategies.

Adding intrigue to the contest are prominent defections that have blurred party lines while intensifying personal stakes.

Congress leader and North Karimganj MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha’s switch to the BJP has bolstered the ruling party’s campaign.

Expressing optimism, Purkayastha said, “I have contested elections three times, but I have never witnessed such energy among voters. There is a sense of new hope, new belief, and a desire for a fresh direction.”

Aligning with the state government’s development narrative, he added, “People now aspire to see Katigorah progress on the lines of Assam’s broader transformation.”

Meanwhile, Amar Chand Jain, now contesting on a Congress ticket after being denied renomination by the BJP, is relying on his grassroots connect.

“People of the constituency have seen the volume of work I have done as their representative,” he said, expressing confidence that his track record will resonate with voters despite changing party affiliations.

Trinamool Congress candidate Fazlur Rahaman Laskar has positioned himself as a local alternative, taking a swipe at party-switching leaders.

He argued that frequent defections prioritise party interests over constituency needs and asserted that his deep-rooted connection to Katigorah enables him to better represent local concerns.

Despite the high-pitched political contest, voter priorities remain centred on everyday issues such as road connectivity, employment opportunities, and flood management.

At the intersection of continuity and change, Katigorah today reflects a broader political churn underway in Assam.