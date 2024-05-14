Constable arrested under POCSO Act in Jorhat

rhat, May 14: People in uniform are mostly considered to be our protectors, but what if we are not safe from them?

A shocking incident unfolded in Jorhat district where a constable was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Tuesday for allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl under the pretext of love.

According to sources, the Jorhat Police received a complaint alleging that the accused constable, identified as Aarohan Phukan, formed a romantic relationship with the victim and allegedly sexually assaulted her when the victim’s parents were not at home.

It is further alleged that Phukan used to ask for inappropriate photographs and videos through WhatsApp.

The mother of the victim alleged that the accused made her photographs viral on social media.

After the family learned about the situation, they lodged case no. 155/2024 under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the POCSO Act at Jorhat Police Station. Although the case has been registered, the entire matter will come to light after a thorough police investigation, sources said.

Meanwhile, the police produced Phukan before a lower court in Jorhat, where he was remanded to Jorhat Central Jail in judicial custody.

It is learned that the accused is a resident of Moran.