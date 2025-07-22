Conservationists cheer as vulnerable Pale-Capped Pigeon spotted in Dehing Patkai

Doomdooma, July 22: Bringing joy to the nature lovers and conservationists, the rarely seen pale-capped pigeon (Columba punicea), listed ‘vulnerable’ by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, has been spotted in Dehing Patkai National Park, Assam. The remarkable sighting was shared on social media by Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, creating a buzz among the birdwatching community.

Characterized by ash-grey feathers and a distinct pale crown, the pale-capped pigeon is a secretive forest bird that has become increasingly elusive due to widespread habitat loss and fragmentation. Its recent appearance in Dehing Patkai is being hailed as a crucial indicator of the park’s rich biodiversity and continued ecological relevance.

The rare pigeon’s sighting strengthens Dehing Patkai’s reputation as a safe haven for endangered bird species. This forest-dependent pigeon is typically found in the dense, undisturbed canopies of tropical and subtropical forests across Northeast India, Bangladesh, Myanmar, and Thailand, though such sightings have become increasingly rare in recent years.

The latest sighting of the pale-capped pigeon holds scientific significance, besides being a treat to bird enthusiasts. Ornithologists stress that such encounters are vital for mapping the distribution and population status of vulnerable species like this one, whose numbers are believed to be dwindling.

Despite its ecological richness, Dehing Patkai faces persistent threats from illegal coal mining, deforestation, and unregulated infrastructure development.

Environmentalists have long warned that without robust protective measures, the fragile ecosystem could suffer irreversible damage. However, the pigeon’s reappearance has breathed new life into ongoing efforts for scientific research, eco-tourism, and community-led conservation in the region.

Forest Minister Patowary, in his viral social media post, lauded the vigilance of local photographers and forest staff, calling the moment a ‘reminder of the urgent need to protect our green heritage for generations to come’.