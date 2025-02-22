Conservationist Purnima Devi Barman makes it to Time's Women of the Year list

Guwahati, Feb 22: Conservationist Dr. Purnima Devi Barman is among 13 women working in different fields chosen for Time magazine's Women of the Year honour.

Dr. Barman has been selected for her pioneering efforts in bringing back from the brink a small population of the critically endangered greater adjutant stork (locally called 'Hargila'). She accomplished this remarkable turnaround by involving local communities, especially the womenfolk, in conservation.

Time magazine's list for 2025 highlights 13 women who have made significant contributions toward a "more equal world." The list celebrates women who have identified problems and committed to being part of the solution.

Reacting to the development, Dr. Barman said that she was overwhelmed with joy and emotions. "I am blessed that our work could bring laurel to my country and our state, Assam. My work over the last two decades has been full of hurdles and challenges. Being a woman conservationist is tough every moment. Coming from a rural village to being featured in Time magazine is a truly victorious moment for me. Being both a mother and a conservationist, every moment has been a lesson learnt. However, I never gave up; I wanted the 'Hargila' to win everyone's heart. I hope this recognition inspires many young girls and our youths to step forward and become conservationists. We need to break stereotypes and remember that the sky is the limit," she said.

Dr. Barman will be attending a gala event in Los Angeles, USA, on February 25, where Time Women of the Year will be celebrated. "I am grateful to all our communities in Assam, all our Hargila Army women, and everyone for all the support. I am grateful to Time magazine for honouring our work, and I dedicate this honour to my beloved state, Assam," she added.





By

Staff Reporter