Conservation call: Safeguarding migratory birds in Assam this winter

Guwahati, Oct 19: As the winter season is all set to comfort the atmosphere in Assam, the time has come for the winged visitors from faraway places to flock the State's numerous forest areas and wetlands.

These migratory birds add to the richness of the biodiversity of the State during winters, making the destinations more lucrative for nature lovers thereby adding immense value to the State's tourism potential as well.

Biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak has called for concerted efforts by all sections of people in the State to look after the safety of the State's winter-season winged visitors which render tremendous value to the State's in-situ biodiversity.

From November 2024 onwards, Aaranyak is organising a series of birdwatching events, besides organising bird counts at various places of Assam.

“Migratory birds which visit different areas of the State during winter are valued guests for us and we all should safeguard those during their stay in the State. The people in general of the State should also remain sensitive to protection and conservation of natural areas flocked by these migratory birds,” secretary general and CEO of Aaranyak, Dr Bibhab Kumar Talukdar said.

Common Merganser/Credit: Nejib Ahmed

He added that Aaranyak would be eager to extend as much cooperation as possible on its part to the bird lovers who want to have a closer look at those wonderful winged visitors.

“Assam is home to over 900 out of total 1,377 species recorded from India so far. Diversity of habitat and altitudinal range, coupled with the location encompassing two bio-geographic zones explains this diversity and high number of breeding birds in the State. Assam also receives a large number of migratory birds, due to having two major migration flyways-the Central Asian and East Asian-Australasian flyways over the State," Udayan Borthakur, a senior scientist in Aaranyak, said.

"Aaranyak has undertaken crucial ecological research on some of the globally threatened birds, such as white-winged wood duck, Bengal florican, greater adjutant stork, white-bellied heron, etc. We have also pioneered genetic research on critically-endangered white-bellied heron,” he added.

Besides scientific research, Aaranyak has been undertaking birdwatching as a tool to connect people with nature and contribute towards citizen-science based initiatives. Aaranyak biologists, members and volunteers have contributed to development of checklists of birds of several Important Bird Areas (IBAs) in Assam.

Ruddy Shelduck/ Credits: Mrinal Kaushik

Regarding the importance of birds and migratory birds to the ecosystems, a researcher in Aaranyak, Karishma Sharma Chamlagain said, “Birds are vital agents for critical ecosystem services such as pollination, seed dispersal, pest control, and nutrient cycling. In many regions, migratory birds further amplify these benefits, connecting ecosystems across continents. Their migratory routes span thousands of miles, demonstrating nature’s intricate interconnections. In places like Assam, where biodiversity is particularly rich, birds play key roles in maintaining ecological health, supporting human livelihoods, and enriching cultural heritage.”

Migratory birds, in particular, are a vital link between different ecosystems. They contribute to global biodiversity by transporting genetic material across geographic regions and enriching ecosystems far from their breeding grounds.

“However, despite their ecological importance, birds and migratory birds face significant threats due to habitat loss, climate change, pollution, and human activities. Protecting them is critical not only for biodiversity but also for sustaining ecosystem services that benefit humans,” she added.