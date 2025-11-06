‘Conscience made me quit’: Ex-DGP resigns as Assam CIC amid RTI on jailed brother

Guwahati, Nov 6: Former Assam DGP Bhaskar Mahanta has resigned as the state’s Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) after an RTI application was filed seeking details related to his brother, Shyamkanu Mahanta, who is currently lodged in Baksa Jail in connection with the death of cultural icon Zubeen Garg.

“I received a letter on November 4 informing me that an RTI would be filed regarding my brother. The letter acknowledged my commitment to fairness and democratic values. But to avoid any perception that I might influence the process, I chose to step down,” Mahanta told the press on Thursday, in Guwahati.

In a detailed social media post, Mahanta explained that although he had been deeply attached, both professionally and emotionally, to the Assam Information Commission, he chose to step down to maintain complete transparency and avoid any potential conflict of interest.

“Under these circumstances, my conscience told me that if anyone were to seek information related to my brother through the Commission, it could raise doubts or suspicions in the public mind. Therefore, in the interest of maintaining complete transparency, I felt it was appropriate to step down from my position,” he wrote.

Mahanta, an IPS officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, assumed charge as CIC on April 5, 2023, shortly after retiring as DGP.

Reflecting on his long career, he added, “As an IPS officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, I have had a long and eventful career serving the people of Assam. To have also served as the Chief Information Commissioner has been an honour and a privilege.”

Shyamkanu, one of the seven accused arrested in connection with the case, continues to be held in the Baksa District Jail along with four others, namely Garg's manager Siddhartha Sharma, Sandipan Garg, and the artiste’s two personal security officers, Paresh Baishya and Nandeswar Bora.

Two others, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amreetprabha Mahanta, have been kept in the Haflong Jail.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the icon's death is expected to submit the chargesheet by December 8, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed on November 3.











