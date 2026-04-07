Conrad Sangma backs Ganseng Sangma at NPP rally in Boko, calls for united NE

Boko, April 7: The National People’s Party (NPP) marked a historic moment in the Boko-Chhaygaon constituency with a massive election rally at Bamunigaon’s Shanti-Nijora Club ground. Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, accompanied by a dozen ministers, legislators, and senior leaders, campaigned in support of the party’s candidate Ganseng B Sangma, drawing unprecedented public response.

Founded in 2013 by former Lok Sabha Speaker PA Sangma under the slogan ‘One Voice, One Northeast’, the NPP has steadily expanded its roots across the region.

Addressing the gathering, Conrad Sangma said: “The seed planted by PA Sangma in Meghalaya 14 years ago has now grown into a tree that shelters the entire Northeast. His dream of uniting all communities under one platform is becoming a reality.”

The Chief Minister accused national parties of dividing ethnic groups for political gain, asserting that only NPP has worked to bring diverse communities together. He urged voters to support Ganseng B Sangma, describing him as a simple, sincere, and committed candidate who embodies the party’s vision of inclusive development. “If Ganseng becomes MLA, it will mark a new dawn for NPP in Assam,” Conrad added.

Former Congress leader Johnson J. Sangma, now with NPP, emphasized the party’s symbol – a book – representing education as the backbone of society. Meghalaya Cabinet Minister and Phulbari MLA Abu Taher Mondal appealed to voters to cast their ballots on April 9 for Ganseng B Sangma, highlighting education as the path to empowerment.

The rally also witnessed speeches from Meghalaya Minister Timothy D Shira, NPP national vice-president and former Manipur Speaker I Hemochandra Singh, and several legislators including Sanjay Sangma, Marthon Sangma, Pongseng Marak, Rupert Momin, and Jim Sangma. They reiterated PA Sangma’s vision of a strong and united Northeast, calling on voters to deliver a decisive mandate.

Ganseng B Sangma, in his brief address, pledged dedicated service, saying that “I speak for one minute but work for 20.” The rally concluded with Ramrai MLA RG Momin’s speech, as party leaders and supporters expressed confidence in NPP’s growing influence in Assam.