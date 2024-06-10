Conman posing as refinery official thrashed for duping job seekers in Guwahati

Guwahati, June 10: A youth identified as Deepjyoti Das was publicly thrashed with slippers after being accused of duping several people by promising them jobs at the Guwahati Oil Refinery.

According to sources, Das allegedly posed as an officer of the refinery, misappropriating lakhs of rupees in the name of offering jobs and awarding contracts to job seekers.

Das has been reportedly operating this scam for a long time, using a fake identity card to present himself as a legitimate refinery official. By promising jobs, petrol pump licenses, and contracts worth crores, he managed to defraud people not only from Assam but also from other states.

One of the victims, Bikram Bora from Hatigarh Chariali, filed a complaint after being duped of Rs 3.5 crore. In the name of awarding a Rs 70 crore contract in Guwahati Refinery to Bikram Bora, Das absconded after taking an advance of Rs 3.5 crore from him. Bora lodged an FIR at the Noonmati Police station on March 24, following which Das was arrested from Mirza on Saturday.

In another case, Das took Rs 10 lakh from Jonali Kalita of Satgaon a week ago, promising her a legal advisor position at the refinery. However, when he returned to her residence to take the remaining amount, he was confronted by her for duping people and was thrashed publicly. Although the Satgaon Police intervened and mediated an agreement, Kalita was supposed to return the money. However, instead of returning her the money, he continued with his fraudulent activities. Currently, Noonmati police are interrogating Das to uncover further details about his scams.